Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – Celebrity gym trainer, Frankie, is at the Coast in the company of his baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie and Corazon flew to the Coast to celebrate his 31st birthday and the young man is eating his baby mama’s goodies as he enjoys the cool breeze.

Check out these bikini photos of the curvy Corazon Kwamboka that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST