Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who mourned deceased Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, who passed away on Sunday after a long battle with a kidney ailment.

Ruto described Mighty Salim as a creative and talented musician with a melodious voice that made his songs outstanding.

5 months before Mighty Salim died, he had composed a song to endorse Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

In the song, Salim reminded Uhuru and Kikuyus that they have a debt to pay to Ruto in 2022.

Itumbi shared the video on his Twitter page and eulogized Salim saying, “Go well Mighty Salim. Musicians, live in the beauty of their lyrics. You were a master. I personally did the little I could, like many other Kenyans. You were a great star. Asante sana for the great song endorsing DP @WilliamsRuto just FIVE months ago”

Here’s the video.

