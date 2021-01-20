Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Oxford-trained economist, David Ndii, has dismissed an idea floated by former presidential candidate, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, of how to deal with those who steal public money.

In a rare interview with Kikuyu radio stations on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta claimed that the country loses Sh 2 billion daily to thieves and conmen.

Commenting on social media after the President’s statement, Dida suggested that people who steal public money should be shot dead.

“The best way to deal with those stealing Ksh 2b daily is to shoot them dead! The price of one bullet is Ksh 20. The cost of keeping them in jail is hundreds of thousands per month. Shoot them publicly and reclaim whatever they left. Dead people don’t steal. God will understand,” Dida wrote on his social page.

But in a quick response, Ndii termed Dida’s line of thinking as political masturbation.

“This is called political masturbation,” Ndii wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST