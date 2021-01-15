Friday, January 15, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Senator, Millicent Omanga, has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in crying foul over the swearing-in of Anne Kananu, as Deputy Governor of Nairobi, on Friday.

The swearing-in of Kananu means that she will be the next Nairobi Governor since Mike Sonko was impeached in December last year.

Omanga, who is one of Ruto’s phalanxes, compared Kananu’s swearing-in to that of former President Mwai Kibaki’s in 2007.

“President Mwai Kibaki (2007) inspired so many on how to handle a swearing-in ceremony. Over to you Nairobians,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

Kananu’s expedited swearing-in is the latest in efforts by the ‘deep state’ to avoid a by-election in Nairobi since they sensed that ‘hustler’ candidate, who is being supported by Ruto, may annihilate them.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was the ‘hustler’ candidate in a by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

