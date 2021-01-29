Friday, January 29, 2021 – Fast rising Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has revealed the reason why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was heckled and stoned in Githurai on Wednesday.

Githurai is considered to be the gateway to Mt Kenya region and Raila accompanied by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, was trying to access Githurai to be ‘given the key’ to access the vote-rich region.

However, Raila ‘s tour took a wrong turn after goons associated with deputy president William Ruto stoned him forcing his security detail to whisk him to safety.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, lawyer Danstan Omari says Raila was stoned because he was only accompanied by one Mt Kenya leader, who happened to be Maina Kamanda. Others were Luo Nyanza leaders.

Omari said Kiambu Governor James Nyoro should have accompanied Raila when he toured Githurai.

He said if Raila Odinga wants to tour central Kenya he should be accompanied by Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and other Kieleweke members from Central Kenya.

