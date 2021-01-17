Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among leaders who were angered by remarks by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

On December 30, 2020, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip at the Senate, wrote a letter to Uhuru advising him that BBI is very unpopular in the vote-rich region.

While Raila had remained silent over the letter, Irungu Kang’ata has finally revealed the message Raila sent him days after the letter had leaked.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kang’ata said that Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju sent him a message on how Raila was disappointed with him after the letter.

According to the message delivered to Kang’ata by Tuju, Raila was not happy with him for endangering his project in Gema.

Kang’ata, however, stated that he told Tuju that his concern was not about Raila Odinga but the people of Mt.Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST