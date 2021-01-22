Friday, January 22, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri ,has alleged a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government of rigging the 2022 presidential poll in favour of Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nakuru on Friday, Kimani, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s phalanxes in Rift Valley, said Uhuru is using state machinery to construct a parallel vote tallying centre at General Service Unit (GSU) training headquarters in Nairobi.

He said state officers are working clandestinely together with GSU and Safaricom Limited to put infrastructures that will allow them to hack the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

Ngunjiri said Uhuru has realised Ruto has more support than Raila Odinga and he wants to rig him so that ‘dynasties’ can continue oppressing Kenyans.

Ruto, who has engaged his fifth gear on his unstoppable journey to the State House, is giving President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men sleepless nights and they are trying to come up with any plan of stopping his journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST