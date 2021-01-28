Friday, January 28, 2021 – Jubilee Vice- Chairman, David Murathe, has a son called Davidson Wakairu, who is popularly known as Bragga in social circles.

The 28-year-old is a businessman and an event organizer.

He runs a company called DWG wines that sells imported wines and he is said to be very wealthy like his dad.

There are reports that he is also eyeing a political seat in 2022.

The young and flamboyant man, who studied at Marbella International University in Spain, attracts hot ladies like a magnet if the photos that he shares online are anything to go by.

He only hangs out with pretty ladies who resemble A-List models from Paris.

Here are some of the pretty lasses that he has been pictured with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST