Friday, January 28, 2021 – Jubilee Vice- Chairman, David Murathe, has a son called Davidson Wakairu, who is popularly known as Bragga in social circles.

The 28-year-old is a businessman and an event organizer.

He runs a company called DWG wines that sells imported wines and he is said to be very wealthy like his dad.

There are reports that he is also eyeing a political seat in 2022.

The young and flamboyant man, who studied at Marbella International University in Spain, attracts hot ladies like a magnet if the photos that he shares online are anything to go by.

He only hangs out with pretty ladies who resemble A-List models from Paris.

Here are some of the pretty lasses that he has been pictured with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply