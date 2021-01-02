Home Gossip The year is barely 2 days old and slay queens have started... The year is barely 2 days old and slay queens have started pulling their usual stunts (PHOTO) January 2, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTO: Why Njeri loves Otieno! – This will probably end in tears! PHOTO: Can you identify those animals on the background? VERA SIDIKA has bewitched his young man from Mombasa with love – See this PHOTO MIKE SONKO’s wife bonds with granddaughter in their Kwale home as she escapes city life (PHOTOs) Polygamy works: See this PHOTO of Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge’s wives looking like sisters Singer MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s second wife ushers in the New Year with romantic photos Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow