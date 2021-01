Friday, 29 January 2021 – Some time back, Betty Kyallo and Avril were among the hottest female celebrities in Kenya.

Back then, they were in their prime years and men would compete to get their attention.

However, a lot has changed after the two ladies hit 30 years.

Their once gorgeous curves have diminished, not forgetting their pretty faces and juicy behinds.

As they say, the wall is merciless.

See these latest photos of Betty and Avril.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.