Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, is living large even as some Kenyans criticize him for behaving like a teenager and misleading young people.

Raburu’s 10 over 10 show that is aired on Fridays always courts controversy but the energetic presenter doesn’t care about the negative energy as long as he is chasing the paper.

Raburu, who calls himself ‘Bazu’, is a proud owner of a sleek Range Rover that he flaunted sometime back on his Instagram page.

He also owns a Mercedes Benz.

See the posh Range.

