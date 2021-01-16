Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Kibra MP Imran Okoth’s mother has died.

Angeline Ajwang passed away on Saturday morning, just a few minutes past noon.

The ODM politician announced the sad news on his social media pages at around 2 am.

He, however, did not disclose the cause of the mother’s death.

“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we still love you. In our hearts you hold a place, I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won’t let the tears mar the smiles that you’ve given me when you were alive.

“I know you are listening from above. Fare thee well mum,” Imran wrote.

His followers were quick to wish him well and pray for strength for the family.

Ajwang has passed on one year and six months after she lost her elder son and former Kibra MP Ken Okoth.

Okoth succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

After Ken Okoth’s death, Ajwang confronted Luo elders who were then opposed to the family’s decision to cremate the former MP, saying it was unheard of in Luo land.

They warned her of dire consequences if she went against the Luo culture and traditions.

The elders also wanted to bury a banana stem after Ken was cremated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST