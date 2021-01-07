Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Famous beach boy, Omar Lali, has been trending online after he was pictured with a hot lady, who was alleged to be his new girlfriend.

Men took to social media and showered Lali with praises, calling him a real gentleman for bagging himself another beautiful woman, less than a year after his girlfriend, Tecra Muigai, died.

After endless rumours that the 51-year-old beach boy has found a new catch, the lady in the trending photo has come out to address reports that they are dating.

The pretty lady, who is identified as Koko Kamillah Pitrola, said that Omar is just a close friend and nothing is going on between the two.

She said that the photo was taken out of context and blamed blogger Nyakundi for spreading the rumour.

“So I woke up today to lots of dms and WhatsApp messages telling me that i’m trending (for the wrong reasons). Cyprian Nyakundi took my picture with my old friend Omar Lali and posted it with totally out of context captions,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She further promised to go live with Omar so that they can clear the air.

Here are more photos of the pretty lady.

