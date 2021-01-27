Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – A middle-aged man who killed his girlfriend in Mwiki last week and set her body on fire has been cornered by detectives.

According to DCI, the man was found hiding in Kayole after his phone signal was tracked.

Once he realized that he had been cornered, he threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the 5th floor of a residential plot.

He was also holding knives threatening to stab anyone who confronted him and end his life.

“He was holding knives, saying if he has to be arrested, then he must die first,” a detective revealed.

After many hours of confrontation, detectives convinced him not to take his life and arrested him.

They also saved him from a crowd that was milling around baying for his blood.

Here are tweets by DCI on the suspect’s arrest.

