Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Police have arrested a son of a couple who was brutally murdered together with three others in Karura area, Kiambu County on Tuesday.

The suspect identified as Lawrence Warunge, went missing after his parents, two brothers and a worker were butchered at their home.

When the macabre murder happened, it was thought that Lawrence, a University student, had reported to school.

However, detectives have established that the suspect had not reported to school as earlier thought.

Officers investigating the murder had traced his phone signal in Naivasha a day after his parents were killed.

It was later traced to Thika and later to Kabete area.

According to police, the suspect went to a relative’s home to seek refuge.

The relative alerted police who arrested him.

When Lawrence was arrested, he described his parents as cruel and satanic.

It has also been established that in December 2020, the suspect had gone to the chief’s office claiming that his parents wanted to bewitch him.

His deceased mother then came and picked him saying he had mental issues.

“The matter was never recorded because the mother came for him saying he was unwell,” an officer involved in the investigation said.

