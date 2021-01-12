Closing date: January 22, 2021

HIAS Refugee Trust of Kenya (HRTK) – Kenya Office

VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT

Job Title: Temporary Office Assistant

Reporting to: Administration and Logistics Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Duration: 3 months’ contract with possibility of renewal subject to availability of funding and performance

Introduction

HIAS is an international not for profit organization with a vision for a world in which refugees, displaced persons and asylum seekers find welcome, safety and freedom. HIAS operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through protection, resilience, economic inclusion and provision of durable solutions.

Organizationally, HIAS is guided by its Refugee Rights Framework. This rights-based approach, based on international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law and practice, provides a programming framework for HIAS’ focus on refugee protection. This framework prioritizes programming impact that ensures forcibly displaced people realize their potential and become contributors to society, with this impact being achieved through the realization of legal and civil rights and social and economic rights including through 1) the right to protection from harm, violence and discrimination, 2) the right to recovery from the shock of displacement, and 3) the right to economic self-sufficiency and inclusion.

The overall goal of HIAS’ global GBV Prevention and Response programming is for forcibly displaced refugee women, girls, sexual and gender minorities to pursue their potential and to access their human and legal rights, free from violence and oppression. This means HIAS GBV programming works to ensure;

(1) Forcibly displaced women, girls, sexual and gender minorities face a reduced risk of GBV,

(2) Survivors of sexual and physical violence have access to coordinated psychosocial, health, and legal services,

(3) Family, community, and institutions support refugee women, girls, sexual and gender minorities in accessing and using their rights.

HIAS uses a survivor-centered, community-based approach. Our programs consider the voices and needs of survivors and prioritize their leadership in program design and implementation. HIAS works with communities’ natural systems in order to optimize support for survivors, building partnerships to promote and protect the rights of survivors, women, girls, sexual and gender minorities. This approach enables HIAS to meet the safety, psychosocial, economic, and justice needs of survivors; facilitate their access to appropriate care; and empower communities to lead efforts that challenge beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that perpetuate or condone violence against women, girls, sexual and gender minorities in the community.

HIAS seeks to recruit an Office Assistant who will be responsible for ensuring high standard of hygiene and cleanliness throughout the premises. This position is on a temporary basis, as the person will be filling in for the drivers/dispatch officers who are not available because of either; vacation leave, illness or busy schedules.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

· Develop routines to ensure all common areas of the safe house are maintained to a high standard of cleanliness.

· Assist in the general cleanliness of the offices

· Ensuring the availability of cleaning supplies in all sanitary places

· Use cleaning materials and consumables economically

· Disinfect drains and dustbins regularly

· Empty general waste refuse bins and make sure all refuse is disposed of promptly and using proper disposal methods.

· Any other duties assigned.

Job Specification· Minimum of secondary school education

· Certificate in house keeping

· Experience as a cleaner/Office Assistant for not less than 1 year

Skills and Competencies

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Demonstrated ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks simultaneously

· Outstanding customer service skills

· Proven ability to work effectively individually and with a team

· Ability to follow oral and written instructions.

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment.kenya@hias.org indicating the Vacancy Number HRTK/T-OA/01/2021 on the subject line.

Closing Date: 22nd January 2021 5.00pm

Applications not bearing this subject label will not be considered.

Important: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

HRTK is an equal opportunity employer, does not charge candidates for recruitment and dissociates itself from any entity defrauding candidates.