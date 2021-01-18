AGA KHAN HOSPITAL, KISUMU

LOCUM OPPORTUNITY

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network.

The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa.

The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services, SafeCare level 5 accreditation and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation.

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa – Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, Bomet and Narok.

The hospital is seeking to attract interested and qualified applicants to fill locum (temporary/part time) positions within its outreach centres, the positions are listed below:

TELEPHONE OPERATOR (LOCUM) – KISUMU

Vacancy no: AKHK/ITTO/L/001

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing efficient and effective communication services within the hospital.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Effectively and efficiently handle of all incoming and outgoing calls as per policy.

Test lines and speakers for functionality and record the status.

Timely respond to emergency calls and ensure correct information for all emergency calls is recorded and communicated / escalated to the relevant personnel immediately.

Report faulty extensions /equipment as and when required.

Maintain records of all calls.

QUALIFICATIONS

Certificate in Telephone Operations

At least one year working experience in a similar position.

Excellent communication skills (Oral and written) in both English and Kiswahili.

Ability to organize and prioritize work, with sound decision-making skills

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae with position title and vacancy number on the subject line, including names and contacts of three references, current and expected remuneration to ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 29th January 2021.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g. “TELEPHONE OPERATOR (LOCUM) AKHK/ITTO/L/001”

Do state the preferred outreach in your application letter

Positions that have the word Kisumu at the end e.g. “cook-Kisumu” means that the available locum is only for our Kisumu facility.

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, medical examination, or any fee)

“Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer”