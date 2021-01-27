Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – A police officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Landi Mawe, Industrial Area, on Tuesday night.

The deceased cop, who is identified as Mark Kiptui, was based at the Industrial Area Police station.

He was shot inside his car in the crime-prone estate where he had gone to visit a female friend.

Another man who was in the company of the deceased officer was also shot dead during the 10 pm incident.

The cop was shot on the head and died on the spot when he attempted to confront the four armed thugs.

His body was moved to Kenyatta University Hospital Mortuary while that of his friend, who was shot during the robbery incident, was taken to the City Mortuary.

