TEACHING VACANCIES – JANUARY 2021

Brookhurst International School is a co-educational institution for students aged 8-18 years.

We offer IGCSE education curriculum and have preparatory, secondary and A-level.

The school is located in Nairobi Metropolitan Kajiado County close to Kiserian which is 20 kilometers from Nairobi Central District in a serene environment suitable for learning.

We pursue excellence in all facets and are committed to support the learners achieve their goals.

Teaching vacancies have a risen in the following areas.

Physics /chemistry or Mathematic teacher Geography /Kiswahili or RE teacher Assistant teacher Information technology

Desired experience

Experience in teaching in IGCSE system at preparatory and secondary levels for at least 5 years

Demonstrate a track record of good performance in external examinations

Experience in the use of technology to enhance learning including virtual teaching

Assistant teacher must have graduated from reputable higher learning institution with a bachelor of Education degree in ICT and teaching experience of one year.

Qualifications

A degree in education with specialization in relevant subjects.

Candidates with teacher development certificates will have an added advantage

Other necessary requirements

Must be committed individuals passionate to work with students.

Must be result oriented and of high integrity

Must uphold high professionalism and character

Must have a track record of good performance in previous schools

Be registered as a teacher or you are in the process of registration

Ability to use technology in delivering the content

Send not more than two pages of your CV and no other attachments.

For the applicants, state your subject combination in reference section.

Send CV jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke by 10th January 2021.

If you do not hear from us by 30th January 2021 consider yourself unsuccessful this time round.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.