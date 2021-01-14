CAREER OPPORTUNITY: 5 TEACHERS

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of

their communities.

In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit five IRE / Kiswahili, Mathematics / Science, English / Social Studies, Science/Social Studies and lower primary CBC Teacher who are team players, people of high integrity and exemplary moral values, with at least 3 years work experience, to become a Teacher in our HG Primary School in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Teacher will undertake various duties which include and are not limited to the following:-

Ensure the educational development of each child, paying individual attention to each child, monitoring his/her educational progress and taking appropriate corrective action as necessary.

Lead all activities within the assigned class and prepare lesson plans and outlines in accordance with the curriculum guidelines or requirements of the school or government.

Act as a participating member of SOS CV KE taking particular interest in SOS children, providing them with extra support and striving to understand their educational and emotional needs and difficulties.

Assist students through the multiple career options available and in making informed career paths and choices.

Participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as designed in the school calendar

The ideal candidate should possess the following qualities among others:

Have a genuine liking for and interest in young people and demonstrated patience, tolerance and understanding.

Ability to communicate effectively with students, colleagues, administrators, parents and the community at large

Possess report writing skills.

Significant knowledge of work and educational dynamics in the country.

The prospective candidate must be a trained Teacher and should possess a minimum of.

P1 certificate

Minimum of 3 Years teaching experience.

Must be registered by the TSC

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application(stating current & expected pay) and detailed CV (with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the National Director to reach us on or before 25th January 2021 email to:

recruitment@soskenya.org

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.