Job Title: BTEC. Hospitality Teacher
Reference Number: HR/E/6001/2020
Category: Teacher of Hospitality
Location: Senior High Campus
Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private International school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering IGCSE and GCE curriculum.
The Academy is seeking to recruit a teacher in Hospitality for the BTEC qualifications.
Qualifications, Experience and Competence:
- Degree in Hospitality, Food and Nutrition or related discipline plus teaching qualifications.
- TSC Registration a MUST.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
How to Apply
If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Team – Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org
The application closing date is 8th January, 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.