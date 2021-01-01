Job Title: BTEC. Hospitality Teacher

Reference Number: HR/E/6001/2020

Category: Teacher of Hospitality

Location: Senior High Campus

Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private International school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering IGCSE and GCE curriculum.

The Academy is seeking to recruit a teacher in Hospitality for the BTEC qualifications.

Qualifications, Experience and Competence:

Degree in Hospitality, Food and Nutrition or related discipline plus teaching qualifications.

TSC Registration a MUST.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to HR Team – Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org

The application closing date is 8th January, 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.