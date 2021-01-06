Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Kenyan songstress, Tanasha Donna, could not hide her joy after the hit song Gere that she featured her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz, was listed among the most-watched African songs on YouTube in 2020.

The light-skinned beauty took to her Instagram page and shared the good news with her fans and thanked Diamond Platnumz for believing in her.

She further thanked her fans for the support and promised that 2021 is a big year.

“Huge thanks! Gere by myself & Baba @naseeb.junior made it to most viewed African songs on Youtube 2020. Grateful to @diamondplatnumz for believing in me & collaborating with me on such a big tune & to the supporters who’ve supported me & continue to believe in me so far. Cheers to a greater 2021 Inshallah. The dream continues….”

After Tanasha Donna thanked her celebrity baby daddy following the success of their hit collabo Gere that has garnered over 22 Million views, fans flocked to her timeline and urged her to iron out her differences with Diamond and get back together.

The single mother of one recently revealed that Diamond has started providing for their son Naseeb.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rick Media, Tanasha Donna revealed that Diamond sends her money for upkeep, school fees and everything else that their son needs.

“He is paying for his education right now, taking care of him and making efforts. I like what he is doing for his kids. He’s making efforts to ‘be there for them’ – and I’m proud of him, “she said.

In a previous interview with comedian Jalang’o, Tanasha had said that she was raising their son alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST