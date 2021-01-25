Monday, 25 January 2021 – After Tanasha Donna broke up with Diamond Platnumz, Juma Lokole, one of Diamond’s friends and close confidant, accused her of being lazy in bed.

Lokole said that Tanasha could barely move her waist and this is part of the reason that her relationship with Diamond didn’t work.

However, the single mother of one has posted a video showing her waist shaking skills and from the look of things, she can do wonders in between the sheets.

Below is the video.

