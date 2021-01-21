Thursday, 21 January 2021 – Renowned actor, Omosh of Tahidi High, has fallen from grace to grass after turning into an alcoholic.

Omosh had an interview with radio queen Massawe Japanni where he opened up on his private life.

For the first time, he revealed that he has two wives and 5 children, his eldest child being 26 years old.

He showered praises on his wives and disclosed that even when he was in rehab trying to battle alcohol addiction, they stuck with him through thick and thin.

He lives with one of his wives while the other lives elsewhere but he makes frequent visits to her residence.

“I live with one, the other one I visit. I have five children in total and my eldest is 26-years-old,” he said.

Omosh further revealed that he trusts his wives and they also trust him.

“Let me tell you, this is all about trust. If you are playing each other out there then you are failing each other and god. Here is the truth, you can have one girlfriend and she is playing you with even 5 guys. Trust has to be there because you will not spend every waking hour together, you will go to work and she will too” he responded when a listener called in and asked how he handles a polygamous marriage.

