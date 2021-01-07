Position: Support Staff JG CPSB 13 TWO (2) POSTS
REF/MCPSB/274/2020
Terms: Permanent/Contract
Responsibilities
- Cleaning the environment
- Maintenance, Mowing and slashing of lawns in the compound
- Trimming flowers and keeping flowerbeds tidy
- Any other duty as assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan Citizen
- Must be a holder of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) at least D plain an
How to apply
All applications should be submitted in a sealed A4 envelope clearly marked on the top left side indicating the reference number for position applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary/CEO
Migori County Public Service Board
P.O Box 365- 40400, Suna
Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the offices of the Migori County Public Service Board located at Nyamome along Namba – Masara road adjacent to Nyamome SDA
All applications should reach the Secretary/CEO Migori County Public Service Board on or before Thursday 21st January, 2021 at 5:00pm.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.
For candidates to meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants must obtain the following clearance:
- Tax compliance certificate from KRA
- Clearance certificate from HELB
- Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC)
- Certificate of good conduct from Criminal Investigation Department
NB
- Women, People Living With Disabilities and Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply,
- Only shortlisted and successful candidate will be contacted;
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic
Migori County Public Service Board is AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER