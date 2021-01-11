Monday, 11 January 2021 – Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has lashed out at comedian Jalang’o for glorifying anti-social behaviours through his Bonga Na Jalas YouTube show.

Jalang’o hosted a twin couple (a boy and girl) who decided to marry each other.

The blood twins even have kids and they have been trending on social media.

Mutua accused Jalang’o of promoting immorality while desperately trying to chase clout.

“Our so called celebrities are looking for bizarre sensational stories to trend at the expense of our culture and morality. In the process of normalizing, glorifying and glamorizing of antisocial behaviors that run counter to our culture. This is wrong and should not be allowed. The board will pursue all legal means to stop this nonsense, “ Mutua ranted and threatened to take legal action.

