Home Forum Spotted at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road – WTF is this now?... Spotted at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road – WTF is this now? (PHOTO) January 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hii ndio inaitwa kupigia mwili pole (SEE PHOTO) A bright Kikuyu lady who scored A-Minus and pursued Bachelors of Commerce waves a placard begging for a job (PHOTO) It’s either President UHURU KENYATTA is confused or he is taking Kenyans for fools (LOOK) I will cut her into pieces – SHOCK as a police officer vows to kill his estranged lover, GLADYS CHELAGAT, on Facebook (SCREENSHOTS) Clean hustle, no messing with SPONSORs – Young Kenyan lady proudly flaunts her harvest (PHOTOs) Pastor KAMLESH PATTNI eats juicy goodies – Money is good ladies and gentlemen (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow