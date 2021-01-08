Friday, January 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s camp is now divided right in the middle following the entry of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after his impeachment last month.

Ruto’s allies are jittery about Sonko joining their ranks for fear he might spoil the party for them with his dirty politics.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nakuru County, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri warned Ruto’s allies against associating with Sonko.

He argued that Sonko was using the camp as a platform to address his grievances with President Uhuru Kenyatta after an alleged fallout.

“We need to tell the Deputy President the plain truth as it is.”

“We do not need to insult him.”

“It won’t help with our cause.”

“Allowing Sonko to abuse President Uhuru Kenyatta is inappropriate and we should not let him do so in our peaceful meetings.”

“Let him rant and expose all his pain far away from us,” Ngunjiri urged.

Sonko joined Ruto and other Tanga Tanga MPs in Msambweni, Kwale County on Thursday, December 31, 2020, during the area MP, Feisal Bader’s, homecoming ceremony.

He pledged allegiance to the DP and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Ruto, as he accused Kenyatta of orchestrating his downfall.

Sonko’s tactics are seemingly going against a strategy Ruto allies plan to engage the Head of State.

Ruto urged his allies to desist from attacking Kenyatta and opposing Jubilee plans a few days after holding a three-hour meeting with Kenyatta at State House in November 2020.

