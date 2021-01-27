Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has ordered former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appear before its headquarters along Kiambu road.

According to reports, Sonko was summoned to appear before the head of the Serious Crimes Unit in person without failure on Monday.

He will be squeezed to give his side of the story regarding reports that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and himself took part in violence during the 2017 campaigns.

The move comes after Kibicho recorded a statement on Monday in which he threatened to sue Sonko for damaging his reputation.

Kibicho, in a press address from his office, stated that he would be pressing charges against Sonko over the allegations.

He also promised to sue Sonko for past indiscretions directed at him, but which had gone unpunished.

“I walked to DCI to record a statement against Sonko because he needs to come on the table and provide evidence on the criminality he is alleging we committed with him.”

“Sonko has continued assassination of my character since he left the seat… As a private citizen, I have broken the cycle and decided enough is enough… He has made very very wild allegations against me…Sonko should give answers and say where we were in 2017 together with him,” stated Kibicho.

“He better be prepared, he has admitted to committing crime… He will deal with my character assassination. I’m going for him this week,” he added

