Friday, January 8, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has unleashed an audio clip of President Uhuru’s sister, Kristina Pratt Kenyatta, forcing him to appoint a Deputy Governor.

Sonko, who is known for his fancy recording fingers, released the recording of a conversation between him and Kristina urging him to appoint Jane Weru as Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

This came immediately after a Nairobi anti-corruption court declined his spirited attempts to file a cross-petition seeking to block vetting of Nairobi Disaster Management Chief Officer, Anne Mwenda, as deputy governor as well as setting aside recent cabinet reorganization by acting Governor, Benson Mutura.

In the affidavit by his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko claimed that Kristina allegedly contacted him before his impeachment seeking his favour of the appointment of Ms. Jane Weru as Nairobi deputy governor.

Ms. Weru is part of a shortlist of four female candidates that Mr. Sonko had said he would consider for deputy governor following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in 2018.

Here is the audio clip

The Kenyan DAILY POST