Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has deleted a tweet in which he insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s as mlevi (drunkard).

This was confirmed by a social media user by the name Nahashon Kimemia

“Mike Sonko has deleted his previous tweet.”

“His new tweet is truthful and respectful.”

“The damage may have been done, but it is never too late to do the right thing,” Nahashon Kimemia commented.

On Saturday, Sonko hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta when he reacted to a comment made by retired Chief Justice David Maraga calling for the impeachment of the Head of State.

Sonko took his Twitter account to agree with the call for impeachment and went further to insult the president with a personal attack, calling him mlevi, who should be impeached for taking the country in the wrong direction.

He later edited the caption of his post leaving out the term in the subsequent tweet and Facebook post.

“This is the right guy to be impeached,” he stated.

The post had already elicited wide reactions from a section of Kenyans online, who warned the impeached governor that he was playing with fire touching on the president.

Sonko has on numerous occasions expressed his displeasure with President Kenyatta’s regime, often using personal attacks to make his point.

“Let him also be a former President before his retirement the same way he made me become a former Governor before the end of my time.

I hate you Your Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. You are the worst President,” the politician sensationally stated on January 4, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST