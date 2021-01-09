Monday, January 9, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has claimed his life is in danger after he spotted a number of unmarked cars following him.

According to Sonko, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers are trailing him.

He also claimed that some officers are doing surveys of his residences in Nairobi and Machakos County.

Sonko’s claims came just hours after he unleashed an audio clip showing how President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister, Kristina Pratt Kenyatta, was forcing him to appoint Jane Weru as his Deputy Governor.

“Tell him (President Kenyatta) that I am the one who brought her and by that, he will remember. I told him that I brought her and recommended her to you,” said Kristina Pratt.

Sonko in turn told Kristine that he had no problem with the proposition as long as the boss (the President) is aware of the issue.

Ms. Weru is part of a shortlist of four female candidates that Mr. Sonko had said he would consider for deputy governor following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in 2018.

