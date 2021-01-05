Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – The High Court has suspended the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election after impeached Governor Mike Sonko filed a suit.

In the ruling, the judge suspended the exercise slated for February 18, pending the determination of the case challenging Sonko’s impeachment, which was engineered by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Sonko, in December 2020, moved to court to challenge the decision by the Senate to uphold his impeachment by the Nairobi County Assembly.

The former governor, in the suit, sought the court to freeze the swearing-in exercise of the County Assembly speaker, an exercise which was carried out in December 2020.

After the swearing-in, the two lawyers representing Sonko amended their petition, claiming that the Senate was biased in their motion.

“The Senate applied the political doctrine instead of the law and the Constitution,” read the statement in part.

The suit further claimed that the Senate violated the doctrine of legitimate expectation by ignoring pleadings and submissions from his team.

Mike Mbuvi Sonko was ousted as Nairobi Governor on Thursday night, December 17, after 27 out of 45 Senators voted to uphold the motion fronted by MCAs.

Nairobi County Speaker, Benson Mutura, has since been sworn in as the interim governor for the next 60 days following the ouster of Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST