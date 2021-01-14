Thursday, 14 January 2021 – When Meg C was a force to reckon with in the Kenyan music industry, she was rumoured to be dating former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech.

Oliech’s affair with Meg C was highly-publicized and widely covered in gossip circles.

They were regularly spotted together in entertainment joints, leading to endless rumours that they were dating.

However, the songstress has come out clean concerning her alleged affair with Oliech.

Speaking in a recent interview, she clarified that they were never in a relationship.

“I have never dated Dennis Oliech. When those rumors emerged we had become friends because he was dating a very close friend of mine. Besides at the time my late husband was courting me. But I decided to flow with the publicity as I was still doing music,” she said.

Meg C alleges that since her husband died in 2010, she has never been in any serious relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST