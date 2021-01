Saturday, 02 January 2021 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is an openly polygamous man.

He proudly parades his two wives on social media and occasionally showers them with romantic messages.

His second wife, Queen Stacey, has taken to social media and shared romantic photos as she ushers in the New Year.

Muigai married Stacey after he became a celebrity and they have two kids.

Stacey is barely 30.

Here are the photos that she shared.

