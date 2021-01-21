Thursday, January 21, 2021 – The family of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae has moved to set the records straight regarding his health.

This follows rumours on Wednesday that Nyachae had died.

Speaking on Thursday, the veteran politician’s eldest son, who is also a judge in the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Charles Nyachae, dismissed the allegations as false, though admitting his father was unwell.

“Mzee is unwell and in hospital receiving care and treatment.”

“The said rumours are unfortunate and untrue,” Charles stated.

Following the circulation of the news of his demise online, a section of leaders responded, urging Kenyans to shun the false information and instead pray for the former Finance Minister’s recovery.

“I pray for us as Kenyans to learn to practice love daily and refuse hatred through false statements.”

“To well-wishers, please continue to pray for grandfather in his old age and health issues from time to time,” Nyachae stated.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro was first to confirm that Nyachae had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The former Cabinet Minister stayed away from the limelight since his retirement and there had been reports of him battling illness.

Nyachae served in the defunct provincial administration till 1979 and later as head of civil service under the Kenyatta regime, extending into retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi’s rule.

He served as cabinet minister first for Agriculture, then 1998 for Finance under the Mzee Moi regime.

Nyachae joined elective politics in 1992 as an MP for Nyaribari Chache Constituency and was a vocal figure in politics until December 2007.

