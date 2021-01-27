!

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – The campaigns for the Machakos Senatorial by-election have gone a notch higher with rival camps flexing their political muscles to build support for their candidates.

Yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared 11 aspirants for the seat and two main political groups hit the ground running literally after the green light.

Immediately after receiving the nomination papers, United Democracy Alliance (UDA) senatorial candidate, Urbanas Ngengele Muthama’s team, embarked on extending their campaign efforts in the county, starting in Machakos town.

With a convoy consisting of boda boda riders, motor vehicles as well as campaign trucks, the politicians casually snaked their way on the major roads before culminating their address in the town.

The UDA camp was led by former Senators Johnstone Muthama (Machakos), Hassan Omar (Mombasa) as well as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya.

“Fellow residents, the journey of getting Ngengele elected as our third senator starts today.”

“ As a people, we must demand accountability, guard what is rightful ours and work together in building Machakos economy so as to lift up everyone’s living standards,” Muthama stated during a stopover.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper convoy was not left behind either as they campaigned for their candidate Agnes Kavindu who had also been cleared to run by IEBC.

Kalonzo was joined political heavyweights, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Moses Wetangula, Mutula Kilonzo and Wavinya Ndeti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST