Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – On Monday afternoon, 6 armed robbers raided Prime Bank along Mombasa Road and stole two cash boxes that contained millions of shillings.

According to reports, the robbers disarmed two officers who were guarding the bank after overpowering them and then gained access to the bank.

They then confronted one of the bank tellers Peter Kimanthi from whom they took an unknown amount of cash.

Two of the robbers escaped in a motorcycle whose registration number was not captured while the other four escaped on foot to an unknown destination.

A video going rounds on social media shows the robbers comfortably walking away after completing the mission.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST