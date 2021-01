Monday, 25 January 2021 – The internet has erupted after an alleged video of ghosts riding a motorbike in Mombasa at night emerged.

In the video that was shared on twitter, a motorbike that was parked outside a residential area is captured on CCTV in motion, with claims that it was moved from the parking by “majini”.

Mombasa is one of the towns in Kenya where there is a lot of black magic and superstitions.

Check out the video and tell us what you think.

