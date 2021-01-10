Sunday, 10 January 2021 – Lawrence Warunge, a 23-year-old University student, has confessed that he is the one behind the heinous murder of his family members and a construction worker.

The suspect was arrested after he went to seek refuge in a relative’s house, days after committing the heinous murder.

Lawrence told detectives that he executed the evil mission alone.

During the interrogation, the suspect revealed that after committing the murder at around 8 PM on Tuesday, he boarded a bodaboda that took him to the nearby Wangige shopping centre.

He then took a public service vehicle to Mai Mahiu while carrying the murder weapons.

The bodaboda rider who ferried him to Wangige is yet to be arrested.

The suspect further confessed that after he arrived in Mai Mahiu, he went to an open field in the area where he burnt some of the evidence at around 11 PM the same day.

He then threw the murder weapons into a pit latrine.

Lawrence told police that his parents deserved to die because they were satanic and killers.

While narrating how he committed the murder, Lawrence told detectives that he started by killing a construction worker who was staying a few meters from the main house by slitting his throat.

He then made his way to the main house through the rear door where he found his mother Annie in the kitchen and hacked her to death before slitting her throat.

His 13-year-old cousin Maxwell Njenga was the next to die after a commotion in the kitchen drew his attention.

Lawrence hacked his cousin to death.

He then went to his brother’s bedroom and killed him before slitting his throat.

The suspect then killed his father by stabbing him 34 times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST