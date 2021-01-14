Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has joined Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, in pouring cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On Thursday, Sifuna, who appeared on Citizen TV, conceded that there is resentment on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the grassroots.

Sifuna, however, claimed the report’s unpopularity was a result of misinformation and propaganda being peddled by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Sifuna said Ruto and his team have created a notion that the report is all about helping Opposition leader Raila Odinga clinch the presidency.

“There is no clause in BBI that guarantees Raila the presidency once passed. We believe that this is a person who has built a political movement from a while back that when he declares he wants to run, he has a political party that has the best grassroots network. He does not need to hide behind reports such as the BBI,” said Sifuna

Sifuna now cements what Kang’’ata told President Uhuru Kenyatta last week that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

