Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed that Jubilee Party has finally unveiled its presidential candidate and his running mate in the 2022 presidential duel.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Ahmednasir said the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party has settled on Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as its flagbearer, with KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, as his running mate.

This, according to multiple sources, was arrived at after intense consultations that involved President Uhuru Kenyatta himself.

“My BELOVED JUBILEE has settled on Musalia Mudavadi as its PRESIDENTIAL Candidate with Gideon Moi as his running mate…OFFICIAL,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Other sources said ANC and KANU will officially join the Jubilee coalition and rename the party to Kenya Moja( One Kenya).

The new development is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto since he was hoping that he will be the Jubilee Party Presidential flag bearer in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST