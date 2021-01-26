Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – Lawrence Warunge, the university student who butchered his entire family, among them his father, mother, brother, nephew, and a worker, may go scot-free.

This is after the court found him unfit to stand trial.

Mental results presented by a psychiatrist before a Kiambu court established that Warunge was not fit to stand trial.

The court ordered Warunge to be remanded for a further 30 days after which a second mental assessment would be undertaken.

Chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi ordered Warunge to be held in police custody in Nairobi until March 1, 2021, when the matter will be mentioned.

The suspect’s girlfriend was released after she reached a deal to become a state witness against the university student.

Warunge and Muthoni failed to take a plea in court on Monday, January 25, as had been anticipated to allow for a mental examination to be conducted.

The 22-year-old University student confessed to killing his four family members and a farmhand.

Postmortem results confirmed that all the victims revealed that they had succumbed to multiple stab wounds likely inflicted by the same person.

The Kenyan DAILY POST