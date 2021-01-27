Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – A student from Kabete Polytechnic was arraigned in court after he threatened to kill his step-father and eat his raw heart after he refused to give him Ksh 10,000 to look for his biological father.

The suspect, Josiah Ndung’u Wambugu, is said to have threatened his step-father, Elias Muchuku, at their home in Silanga area of Kibra on October 31, 2020

The court heard that Ndung’u confronted his step-father and threatened him saying,”Nitakufinyia risasi, nikukate na kisu, nikule roho yako ikiwa mbichi ingali moto, sijali hata kama nitafungwa maisha.”

The suspect further warned his father that he will never find peace until he gave him the money to find his biological father.

Earlier on, Ndung’u had attempted to stab his step-father with a kitchen knife before he was rescued by his mother and siblings.

The suspect is also said to have threatened his mother and hurled unprintable insults at her for failing to show him his real father.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke at Kibera law courts, the suspect denied the charges and was released on a Sh 500,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh 300,000.

The case will continue next month.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST