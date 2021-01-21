Thursday, January 21, 2021 – A new twist has emerged over the killing of General Service Unit (GSU) Operations Commander Emadau Tebakol in Kapedo.

This is after his family sensationally claimed that Tebakol was killed by his colleague and not the bandits as it was reported.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had reported that Tebakol was gunned down by attackers following a raid on their convoy by unknown assailants on Sunday.

But his family are now alleging foul play in the murder of their kin after careful review of the autopsy.

The autopsy revealed that a single bullet shattered the officer’s lower and upper jaws and damaged the brain. The second bullet entered his body through the right leg.

Speaking yesterday, family spokesperson, Joseph Nakol, upon review of the autopsy report, alleged that a fellow officer might have murdered their brother over work-related matters.

“If the bullet in his head was from a gun fired from a distance, how come his lips were not injured? How did the bullet enter the mouth?” Nakol queried.

“The only possible explanation is that the shot was fired by someone who forced our brother to open his mouth and pulled the trigger,” he added.

He went on to question how Tebakol would have been shot and his jaws damaged yet his front teeth remained intact.

The family also argued that the slain officer’s vehicle had no bullet holes refuting claims he had been in an hour-long gun battle with the attackers.

GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja refuted the allegations by the family, maintaining that Tebakol was slain in a battle with attackers.

“Tebakol was a respected senior officer who worked well with fellow officers.”

“Why would anyone come up with such outrageous claims?”

“Whoever is spreading such lies should stop and let us accord our senior officer the respect he deserves even in his death,” Kanja was quoted as saying.

The family stated that they will complain to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate the matter.

This comes at the back of a promise by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to crack down on the assailants who claimed the life of the GSU officer. He asked the attackers to surrender to the authorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST