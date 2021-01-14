Thursday, January 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party will not punish Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata over his controversial letter to the president advising him to forget about Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is not popular, especially in Mt. Kenya.

Addressing the press yesterday at Jubilee Headquarters in Ngara, Jubilee leaders, led by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Senator Fatuma Dhullo, said no disciplinary action would be taken against Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata over the BBI leaked letter.

This is after Kang’ata had expressed fears that he might be ejected from Senate leadership after his letter that is causing ripples across the country.

Dhullo stated that the party met with Kang’ata and a way forward would be communicated later.

”We shall not punish him, and he is still our Majority Whip.”

“We had a meeting with him and we shall decide that when the time comes,” she stated.

The move has raised concerns as to whether Jubilee is applying double standards to punish those allied to Deputy President William Ruto and sparing Uhuru’s allies.

