Saturday, January 9, 2021 – The dark past of Christian Kadima, the Nigerian man who murdered Elizabeth Koki, a prominent city lawyer, has been unveiled.

In 2017, a lady identified as Miranda Jacobs took to social media and exposed the dangerous man after he almost killed her.

Miranda, a victim of Kadima’s brutality, took to social media and cried for justice after she reported the matter to the police and nothing was done.

Kadima fled his country and came to Kenya, where he found a safe haven.

Check out this past post that exposes Kadima as a serial killer.

