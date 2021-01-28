Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Alarm has been raised after it emerged that prostitutes who operate in the Ziwa La Ng’ombe area in Mombasa County, are preying on school kids.

According to reports, the sex workers prey on the kids in the morning when they are heading to school and in the evening when they are heading back home.

Angry residents stormed one of the places where the prostitutes allegedly camp waiting for the kids and chased them away.

A woman who spoke to local media alleged that the shameless prostitutes sell their goodies to the kids for just 20 bob.

Besides hawking their goodies, they are also selling drugs and engaging in other crimes.

Watch video courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST