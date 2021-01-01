Friday, January 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in shock after Jubilee nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto.

Mwaura made the move yesterday during the homecoming ceremony of newly elected MP Feisal Bader, who beat ODM candidate, Omar Boga, to win the Msambweni Parliamentary seat with the help of Ruto.

In the same event, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, confirmed the nominated senator had joined Deputy President William Ruto’s faction officially.

Not only did Mwaura attend the function on Thursday, but he also took time to take pictures with Ruto’s son Nick and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

“Welcome home, Senator Isaac Mwaura.”

“Thank you for officially joining the Hustler Nation.”

“Many more on the way.”

“Thank you,” Nyoro wrote.

The DP’s supporters were quick to welcome the senator to the camp with many telling him he had made the right decision abandoning Uhuru and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST