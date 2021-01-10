Sunday, January 10, 2021 – Residents of Igembe South treated their MP, John Paul Mwirigi, to a rare surprise during his birthday.

This is after they poured a bucket full of water on him to the utter surprise of many.

The MP, who has turned 27, chose to celebrate the day with students from Athi Special Primary School.

In a video, some of the residents were seen pouring water and other drinks on him while children from the school watched.

Even in his already wet clothes, the MP danced to Willis Raburu’s Kalale song.

He then cut his cake surrounded by some of the students and later shared it with the whole school.

“I am happy to be here and to be able to celebrate my birthday with all of you because you are very special people.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the teachers of Athi Special and I would like to say that we acknowledge all the work that you do,” he stated.

Mwirigi stated that students with special needs ought to be given opportunities so as to showcase their skills and talents.

“I have realised that those leaving with special needs are often left behind.”

“We need to take a keen interest in them and encourage them so that they can reach their full potential,” he added.

Also, he surprised the students with goodies in the form of foodstuff and sanitary material for the children.

A section of residents took to his social media page to commend him for sharing his birthday with the children.

Mwirigi was elected in August 2017 at the age of 23 years, becoming the youngest ever Kenyan MP.

